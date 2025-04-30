Bin, motorbike and rubbish deliberately set on fire in Doncaster
A bin, motorbike and rubbish were all deliberately set on fire in Doncaster overnight, along with one other accidental blaze.
A bin was accidentally on fire at 9.20pm on Herald Road, Edenthorpe. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident and left at 9.40pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate motorbike fire at 11.10pm on Littlemoor Lane, Balby. The crew left the scene at 11.35pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.45pm on Ogden Road, Wheatley Hills. The crew came away at midnight.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 4.25am on Wentworth Road, Wheatley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 4.50am.