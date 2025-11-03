Bikes stolen in Doncaster hours after being unveiled by Team GB Olympic star

Bikes aimed at people in a Doncaster village get out and about have been stolen – just hours after they were unveiled by a Team GB Olympic star.

Yorkshire-born cyclist Ed Clancy, who won a total of four medals across three Olympic Games from 2008 to 2016, was guest of honour at the Bentley Park Cycling Celebration which was launched on Friday.

But hours later, the bikes were stolen – and police in Doncaster have now issued an appeal.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Friday night into Saturday morning, a number of pedal bikes were stolen from Bentley.

“These bikes are for the community to use as part of the Pedal Ready active travel scheme.

“We have managed to recover two of the standard bikes and one of the assisted electric bikes, which is predominantly used by disabled residents who are wheelchair bound.

“However the red bicycle pictured is still outstanding, as well as another two of the regular bikes. They were last seen around the Vulcan estate, Scawsby on Sunday evening.”

“If you locate any of these bikes, if you have any information on who has stolen them or who you have seen riding them, please call 101 quoting crime number 14/190128/25.”

Councillor James Church, Ed and a local resident cut the ribbon to launch the container where the new facilities are based and serve as a hub for free cycling training with a range of bikes and adapted cycles, allowing residents of all ages and abilities to take part in sessions tailored to their own goals.

On Friday, a City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “This marks the start of a new chapter for Bentley, one where walking, wheeling and cycling are at the heart of the community life.”

The track and road racer, who competed between 2004 and 2021, also won twelve medals at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, seven medals at the UEC European Track Championships, and a silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Barnsley-born rider, now 40, was also was part of eight world record times in the team pursuit, and was appointed an MBE in the 2009 New Year Honours and an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to cycling.