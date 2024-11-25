Biker suffered serious injuries after his motorbike struck the central reservation on major Doncaster road
On Sunday (24 November) at 12.07pm police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on White Rose Way in Doncaster.
It is reported that a motorbike collided with the central reservation.
The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, suffered serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.
The road was closed following the collision but has since reopened.