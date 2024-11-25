Biker suffered serious injuries after his motorbike struck the central reservation on major Doncaster road

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 25th Nov 2024, 08:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

On Sunday (24 November) at 12.07pm police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on White Rose Way in Doncaster.

It is reported that a motorbike collided with the central reservation.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, suffered serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

The road was closed following the collision but has since reopened.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice