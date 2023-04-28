Bike seized as anti-social rider dumps vehicle and flees police in Doncaster

Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the bike in Gardens Lane, Cadeby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The rider didn’t want to stick around and speak to us so discarded the bike and left the scene.

"Anti-social use of vehicles will not be tolerated in Doncaster. Please keep reporting antisocial use of off-road bikes.

Police seized the bike after its rider fled.