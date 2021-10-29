Beware of fake banking apps scam which is being used to rob Doncaster people of money

The South Yorkshire Police Fraud Co-ordination Team is warning of an emerging online shopping scam which has affected a number of Doncaster residents over the last few weeks.

They said: “In this scam, the victim will advertise an item for sale – often a mobile phone or another electronic device – on Facebook or a classified site.

"The offender makes contact and arranges to collect the item, saying they will pay via bank transfer when they have seen the item.

Police warn against banking app scam.

"When the buyer arrives, they show the victim a banking app, asking the seller to input their bank details so the payment can be made.

"The app then shows a message to say the payment has been made but the funds may take 24 hours to appear in the victim’s account.

"The buyer then leaves with the victim's item.”

Sergeant Gavin Johnson, from the Fraud Co-ordination Team, said: “Sadly, the funds never appear in the victim’s account as a ‘fake’ banking app has been used.

"This means the seller has lost the goods and has not received any money for them.

"Many people might be having a clear-out at this time of year ahead of Christmas, so if you are choosing to sell your items online, please put safety first and choose your payment method wisely.”

Police are suggesting that people avoid accepting payment via bank transfer where possible and where possible take cash payments.

If you have been victim to this scam you should report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 20 40 or by visiting actionfraud.police.uk