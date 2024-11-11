Basket 'ban' for shoppers at Doncaster store following shoplifting spree

Shoppers at a Doncaster convenience store have reportedly been ‘banned’ from using shopping baskets – because thieves have been using them for shoplifting sprees.

Bosses at One Stop in Mill Street, Armthorpe have reportedly introduced the measure in a bid to stop raiders who have been targeting the store.

According to one customer, baskets are now kept behind the counter rather than at the side of the entrance – with shoppers having to ask staff if they wish to use one.

The shopper told us: “I went in and couldn't find a basket to buy stuff.

Customers in One Stop now reportedly have to ask for baskets to shop because of shoplifters.Customers in One Stop now reportedly have to ask for baskets to shop because of shoplifters.
“Two members of staff told me they have them behind the counter now because of the number of people who have filled a basket and then run off.

“The guy at the till said he'd give chase even though he wasn't supposed to.

“Apparently those responsible are drug addicts desperate to get good stuff they can trade off.”

We have contacted One Stop for more details.

