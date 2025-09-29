Banned driver spotted by police, this time behind the wheel of a cloned vehicle

A banned driver was spotted by police, this time behind the wheel of a cloned vehicle.

Only five weeks ago, officers in |North Lincolnshire dealt with a male for driving with a revoked licence and no insurance. Yesterday, Sunday September 29, the same male was seen by the same officers, this time in a different vehicle in Epworth. A spokesman said: “They soon caught up with the male and, again, he will be put before the courts for the same offences, only this time deciding to also use a cloned vehicle to try and go undetected. “Vehicle recovered S165 Road Traffic Act, and another cloned, uninsured vehicle off the roads, and another unlicensed driver due to have a further court appearance. “We will continue in our fight to take these drivers off the roads and deal with them accordingly.”