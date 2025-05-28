Balaclava wearing biker tries to flee police in Doncaster by hiding in field

A balaclava wearing off-rider biker tried to flee police in Doncaster – but was caught hiding in a field.

South Yorkshire Police swooped on the rider in Moor Edges Road in Thorne.

A spokesperson said: “The motorbike was seized having been seen travelling along South End in Thorne.

“The rider, who was wearing a balaclava, was not quick enough to get away when he was located hiding in a field near to Moor Edges Road.

“The true identity of the motorbike is still being sought but is suspected to be stolen.

“We are aware these youths have been causing issues in and around Thorne town centre over the past few weeks.

“We continue to receive a high number of reports in relation to off-road motorbikes in and around the areas of Thorne and Moorends.

"Please contact our force control room on 101 to report incidents as soon as they are happening so we are able to deploy at the time of the incident taking place.”