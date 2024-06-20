Balaclava clad gang sought after raid on popular Doncaster family attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The upset owners of a popular Doncaster family attraction have appealed for help from the public after a balaclava clad gang in a vehicle on false plates swooped to steal a vehicle.

The raiders struck at Boston Park Farm in Hatfield Woodhouse, the popular farm park and animal trail which attracts hundreds of families each year.

Sharing photos of the gang on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Does anyone recognise this vehicle or these people?

"Four men broke into our farmyard and stole a horse trailer.

A masked gang used a vehicle with false plates to steal a trailer from the farm.

"As always, they are wearing balaclavas and the vehicle is on false plates so there is little the police can do. Please, if you hear anything or recognise these people, then let us know.”

