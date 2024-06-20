Balaclava clad gang sought after raid on popular Doncaster family attraction
and live on Freeview channel 276
The raiders struck at Boston Park Farm in Hatfield Woodhouse, the popular farm park and animal trail which attracts hundreds of families each year.
Sharing photos of the gang on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Does anyone recognise this vehicle or these people?
"Four men broke into our farmyard and stole a horse trailer.
"As always, they are wearing balaclavas and the vehicle is on false plates so there is little the police can do. Please, if you hear anything or recognise these people, then let us know.”
You can contact the farm via social media HERE
Alternatively, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or independent UK charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 where you do not have to give your details.