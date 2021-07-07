Audi drivers flees the scene after crashing into a wall in Doncaster

Police were called at around 11am on Saturday, July 3, to reports of a road traffic collision in Wheatley.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 9:00 am

It is reported that a black Audi was in collision with a wall in Morley Road. The driver is reported to have fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.

The crash scene. Pictures by Sarah Martin

If anyone has any information that might help our officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 353 of 3 July.

Little left of the house wall
The driver fled the scene