Audi drivers flees the scene after crashing into a wall in Doncaster
Police were called at around 11am on Saturday, July 3, to reports of a road traffic collision in Wheatley.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 9:00 am
It is reported that a black Audi was in collision with a wall in Morley Road. The driver is reported to have fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.
If anyone has any information that might help our officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 353 of 3 July.