Audi drivers flees the scene after crashing into a wall in Doncaster

It is reported that a black Audi was in collision with a wall in Morley Road. The driver is reported to have fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash scene. Pictures by Sarah Martin

If anyone has any information that might help our officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 353 of 3 July.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Little left of the house wall