Arsonists torch a car in early morning attack in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Arsonists torched a car in an early morning attack in Doncaster today.
The car was deliberately set on fire at 2.50am on Mill Lane in Sprotbrough.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 3.45am.
Firefighters from Adwick and Doncaster stations attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.05pm on The Crescent in Woodlands last night (Thursday August 15).