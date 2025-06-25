Arsonists torch a car and van in overnight attacks in Doncaster
A car was deliberately set on fire at 11.35pm last night on Gatewood Lane, Old Cantley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 12.30am.
Firefighters from Maltby station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 4.40am on Blyth Gate Lane, Tickhill. The crew left the scene at 5.10am.
A transit van was deliberately set on fire at 5.20am on Pastures Lane, Cadeby. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident and left at 6.05am.
On Monday night Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.05pm on Horse Shoe Court, Balby. The crew left the scene at 7.30pm.