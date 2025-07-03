Arsonists target trees and traffic cones in overnight incidents

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 13:19 BST
Arsonists targeted trees and traffic cones in incidents overnight, July 2-3.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving two traffic cones at 7pm on Omega Boulevard, Thorne. The crew left the scene at 7.15pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving trees at 8.25pm on Armthorpe Road, Intake. The crew returned at 8.50pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving trees at 2.55am on Ogden Road, Wheatley Hills. The crew left the scene at 3.20pm.

