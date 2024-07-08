Arsonists target a van and a car in incidents over the weekend in Doncaster
Last night Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving bushes and scrubland at 8.30pm on Greens Road, Dunsville. The crew left the scene at 8.55pm.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate van fire at 9.25pm on East Lane, Stainforth. They returned to the station at 10.10pm.
On Saturday a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 1.05am on Elm Road, Mexborough. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 1.45am.
On Sunday a motorbike was accidentally on fire at 2.55pm on Willow Grove, Thorne. Firefighters from Thorne station attended, leaving at 3.15pm.
Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate car fire at 4.25pm on Shaftholme Lane, Shaftholme. The crew came away at 5.05pm