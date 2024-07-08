Arsonists target a van and a car in incidents over the weekend in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called out to five incidents over the weekend – four of which were fires started deliberately.

Last night Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving bushes and scrubland at 8.30pm on Greens Road, Dunsville. The crew left the scene at 8.55pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate van fire at 9.25pm on East Lane, Stainforth. They returned to the station at 10.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 1.05am on Elm Road, Mexborough. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 1.45am.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving bushes and scrubland.

On Sunday a motorbike was accidentally on fire at 2.55pm on Willow Grove, Thorne. Firefighters from Thorne station attended, leaving at 3.15pm.