Arsonists target a Doncaster premises in early morning fire attack
Arsonists targeted a Doncaster premises in an early morning fire attack.
This morning at 2.35am three fire crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations attended a premise fire on Thorne Road.
There were no reports of any casualties. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 3.35am
On Sunday, June 29, Edlington firefighters attended an accidental garden fire involving decking and bar at 1.45am on Holmes Carr Road, New Rossington. The crew came away at 2.40am.