Arsonists target a car in overnight fire in Doncaster

Upon arrival they found a Ford Mondeo well alight on a dirt track behind a row of houses.

This was dealt with by 8.09pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were two overnight fires

Firefighters from Doncaster were called to Sandringham Road in Intake at 3.33am this morning.

Upon arrival they found a pile of rubbish on fire in an alley.

This was dealt with by 3.51am and is thought to have been started deliberately.