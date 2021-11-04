Arsonists target a car in overnight fire in Doncaster

Firefighters from Doncaster were called to Beech Road in Armthorpe at 7.17pm last night (Wednesday).

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:09 am

Upon arrival they found a Ford Mondeo well alight on a dirt track behind a row of houses.

This was dealt with by 8.09pm and is thought to have been started deliberately.

There were two overnight fires

Firefighters from Doncaster were called to Sandringham Road in Intake at 3.33am this morning.

Upon arrival they found a pile of rubbish on fire in an alley.

This was dealt with by 3.51am and is thought to have been started deliberately.

