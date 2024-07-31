Arsonists target a bungalow in a Doncaster village in evening attack

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Jul 2024, 13:55 BST
Arsonists targeted a bungalow in a Doncaster village in an evening attack last night, Tuesday, July 30.

Two fire crews from Adwick and Doncaster stations were called to the fire at a derelict bungalow on Cusworth Lane in Scawsby at 7pm.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews left the scene at 8.10pm.