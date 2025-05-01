Arsonists struck nine times overnight in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 1st May 2025, 09:34 BST
Arsonists struck nine times overnight (April 30-May 1) in Doncaster setting fire to a shed, grassland, and bins.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving a shed at 7.45pm on Mill Lane, Adwick Le Street. The crew left the scene at 8.25pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 8.15pm on Trent Gardens, Kirk Sandall. The crew came away at 8.35pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate grassland fire on Bootham Lane, Dunscroft at 9.15pm. The crew left the scene at 10.50pm.

Arsonists struck nine times overnight in Doncaster.Arsonists struck nine times overnight in Doncaster.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire in a playground involving rubbish and rubber matting on Wike Gate Road, Thorne at 9.20pm. The crew came away at 10pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 10.50pm on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills. The crew left the scene at 11.15pm.

A bin was deliberately set on fire at 12.45am on Trafford Way. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 1am.

Firefighters from Doncaster station also attended a deliberate bin fire at 1.20am on Windsor Road, Town Fields. The crew left the scene at 1.35am.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 1.30am on Thorne Road, Wheatley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 1.45am.

Doncaster firefighters then attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 2.30am on West Street. The crew came away at 2.50am.

