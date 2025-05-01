Arsonists struck nine times overnight in Doncaster
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving a shed at 7.45pm on Mill Lane, Adwick Le Street. The crew left the scene at 8.25pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 8.15pm on Trent Gardens, Kirk Sandall. The crew came away at 8.35pm.
Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate grassland fire on Bootham Lane, Dunscroft at 9.15pm. The crew left the scene at 10.50pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire in a playground involving rubbish and rubber matting on Wike Gate Road, Thorne at 9.20pm. The crew came away at 10pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 10.50pm on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills. The crew left the scene at 11.15pm.
A bin was deliberately set on fire at 12.45am on Trafford Way. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 1am.
Firefighters from Doncaster station also attended a deliberate bin fire at 1.20am on Windsor Road, Town Fields. The crew left the scene at 1.35am.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 1.30am on Thorne Road, Wheatley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 1.45am.
Doncaster firefighters then attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 2.30am on West Street. The crew came away at 2.50am.