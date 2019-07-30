Arsonists strike twice in Doncaster suburb
Arsonists set two fires in a Doncaster suburb overnight.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 09:11
They first struck by setting fire to some grassland off Cedar Road, Balby, at about 8.50pm last night.
A crew from Edlington Fire Station spent about 20 minutes extinguishing the blaze.
They struck again just after 10pm setting alight a pile of litter in West Avenue, Balby.
Firefighters spent about 30 minutes tackling the blaze.