Arsonists strike three times overnight across Doncaster

Arsonists struck three times overnight across Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 09:54
They set fire to a settee in an alleyway off Oliver Road, Balby, at 8.30pm last night.
A crew from Edlington Fire Station spent 15 minutes tackling the blaze.
A wheelie bin was set alight in Copley Road, close to the town centre, at about 9pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster Central Fire Station dealt with the blaze.
Yobs also torched a car in nearby Springwell Lane, Balby, at about 11.45pm.
A fire service spokesperson said the vehicle was a Volvo that was left ‘completely burned out’.