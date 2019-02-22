Arsonists strike in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster

Arsonists torched a caravan, motorbike and a car in a series of fires in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster.

Firefighters were called to Canklow Road, Canklow, at around 8.15pm on Thursday after a caravan was set alight.

Castlebeck Avenue, Castlebeck. Picture: Google

Crews from Rotherham and Parkway spent around half-an-hour.

READ MORE: Man in hospital following another stabbing in broad daylight in Sheffield

A motorbike was also deliberately set alight on Castlebeck Avenue, Castlebeck, Sheffield, at around 12.45am on Friday.

A BMW was also torched on Dorado Drive, Balby, Doncaster, at around 2am.

READ MORE: Live coverage of Mi Amigo memorial flypast over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield

Anyone with any information about any of the incidents should call police on 101.