Arsonists set fire to three wheelie bins in separate attacks in Doncaster

Early this morning, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire on Palmer Street, Hyde Park. The call was made at 4.30am and the crew left the scene at 5am.

Firefighters from Adwick were called to Clover Street, Woodlands, at 10.31pm on Monday and found a wheelie bin well alight.

Doncaster firefighters were called to Gordon Road, Edlington, at 10.48pm the same night to another deliberate wheelie bin blaze.