Arsonists set fire to a garage in Doncaster

Fireighters were called out in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday) morning to a blaze which is believed to have been started deliberately.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 10:00 am

Officers from the Adwick station attended the incident which involved a garage at 3.50am on Alwyn Avenue in Sunnyfields, Doncaster.

Read More

Read More
WANTED: Police seek this man who is wanted in connection with an assault in Donc...

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The fire crew left the scene at 4.40am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A garage is believed to have been set on fire deliberately

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving leaves at 9.35pm on West Moor Link in Edenthorpe. The crew came away at 10.05pm.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.