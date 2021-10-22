Arsonists set fire to a garage in Doncaster
Fireighters were called out in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday) morning to a blaze which is believed to have been started deliberately.
Officers from the Adwick station attended the incident which involved a garage at 3.50am on Alwyn Avenue in Sunnyfields, Doncaster.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The fire crew left the scene at 4.40am.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving leaves at 9.35pm on West Moor Link in Edenthorpe. The crew came away at 10.05pm.