Arrests made and dangerous drivers stopped in Armthorpe day of action

Neighbourhood officers in Doncaster have arrested four people in Armthorpe during a policing day of action tackling crime, anti-social behaviour and speeding vehicles.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers were joined by colleagues from the Mounted Section and Roads Policing Group on Tuesday (20 May) for the day of action which saw a series of highly visible patrols take place across the village.

It led to a series of arrests, with one person arrested for a drug offence and possession of a bladed article, and another detained for shoplifting - an offence he has since been charged with.

Two people were also arrested by our officers for failing to appear at court.

Numerous speeding operations were carried out across Armthorpe and traffic officers filed 10 reports against drivers who were caught on their mobile phones, driving without insurance or licence plates and for driving with excessive tints.

Officers also seized a vehicle which was being driven with no insurance.

In conjunction with the ongoing Sceptre week of action, which forms part of a national effort to tackle crime, two knives were handed in to police by responsible members of the public in Armthorpe during the day of action.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "These days of action take place every month and wouldn't be possible without colleagues and other key agencies.

"They really emphasise the importance of partners coming together to tackle crime through a multi-agency approach. And are all about focusing on the matters that are most important to you.

"They give us an opportunity to be highly visible and for you to talk to us about any concerns you have, so if you spot any of our officers out and about in your communities, make sure you speak to them as we're always here to help.

"Road safety remains one of our force priorities and we will continue to conduct speeding operations to make our roads safer for everyone.

"By working together with partners, we hope it sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate speeding, illegal driving or dangerous vehicles in this village or Doncaster as a whole."

If you want to get in touch with Doncaster East NPT to report any crime or concerns, you can do so by visiting the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/area/your-area/south-yorkshire/doncaster/doncaster-east.

You can also call on 101 or report crime anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers can also be contacted online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.