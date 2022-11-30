Arrest after man found with head injuries in Doncaster city centre street
A man has been arrested after another man was found laid in the street in Doncaster city centre with head injuries.
Police were called shortly after 6.30am this morning to reports from a member of the public of a man lying in the street on Scot Lane.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and found a man laid in the street with head injuries.
"He was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening.
“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
Eye witnesses said that an area near to the Coach and Horses pub and an alleyway leading to the rear of the NatWest bank had been sealed off.
Police say enquiries are ongoing.
"Anyone with information which may assist enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 136 of 30 November 2022. Information can also be reported via live chat and online portal, which can be found here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something