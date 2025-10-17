Armed suspected drug dealer arrested in Doncaster city centre police swoop

A suspected drug dealer carrying amphetamine and ecstasy and armed with pepper spray has been arrested in a city centre police swoop in Doncaster.

The man was held during a night time proactive patrol of Doncaster city centre and the surrounding area by city centre-based officers.

On Saturday night (11 October), officers witnessed a man acting suspiciously near a block of flats in St James Street.

Officers tracked his movements as he began riding off on a bike towards Trafford Way before intercepting him and stopping him to a stop and search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers found pepper spray on his person as well as a quantity of suspected Class A drugs in the form of amphetamine and ecstasy.

A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Section 5 firearm and possession of Class A drugs before being brought into custody.

PC Jake Hale, who works for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Proactive patrols in the city centre and surrounding area form an important part of our policing operation as part of the ongoing Safer City initiative.

"These patrols are shaped by the intelligence and information you provide us and on this occasion, we had reasonable grounds to suspect this man was carrying drugs, leading to a search of his person and the seizures of suspected drugs and a weapon.

"No one wants to see drug dealing in their communities. Drugs ruin lives and the money generated from selling it feeds into the activities of organised crime groups.

"If you see something suspicious in your area, make sure you report it to us so we can take action and get more drugs off our streets for good."

You can report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your details, you can pass on information to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre.

Call 0800 555 111 and pass on information in complete confidence or you can complete a secure online form HERE