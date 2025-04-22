Armed police swoop to arrest trio in Doncaster Good Friday raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Armed police swooped to arrest three people during a Good Friday raid in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B or C drugs, with a 27-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of a drug offence, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.”