Armed police swoop to arrest trio in Doncaster Good Friday raid

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Armed police swooped to arrest three people during a Good Friday raid in Doncaster.

Officers raided the address in Toll Bar on Friday morning on a pre-planned warrant.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B or C drugs, with a 27-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of a drug offence, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice