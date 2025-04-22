Armed police swoop to arrest trio in Doncaster Good Friday raid
Armed police swooped to arrest three people during a Good Friday raid in Doncaster.
Officers raided the address in Toll Bar on Friday morning on a pre-planned warrant.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B or C drugs, with a 27-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of a drug offence, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.”