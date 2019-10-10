Armed police respond to incident at Doncaster petrol station

Armed police were called to a petrol station after reports that a man was in possession of a shotgun.

By Chris Holt
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 7:29 pm
The incident happened at the Sainsbury's petrol station at Thorne Road in Edenthorpe. Google Maps

The incident happened at around 3.00pm on Thursday at the Sainsbury’s petrol station on Thorne Road in the Edenthorpe area of Doncaster.

In a video posted on social media but since removed, a man is seen walking away from his car with his arms in the air while armed police stand by.

South Yorkshire police say they were responding to reports “of a man with a shotgun.”

They added: “Officers attended the scene and conducted a search of a vehicle and its passengers, but no shotgun was located. No one was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”