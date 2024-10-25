Armed police arrest man and woman on gun offences after swoop on Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armed police swooped to arrest a man and woman at a Doncaster house on gun offences while officers carried out a simultaneous raid in Rotherham to hold a woman, also on firearms charges,

Police descended on Conisbrough and the Swallownest area of Rotherham this morning to carry out the raids.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were deployed to the Conisbrough area of Doncaster and the Swallownest area of Rotherham earlier this morning (25 October) as part of two pre-planned operations.

“A man and a woman were arrested in Conisbrough on suspicion of firearms offences and aggravated burglary, with a woman arrested in Rotherham on suspicion of a firearms and drug offence.

Police arrested a man and woman at a house in Conisbrough.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

One resident who witnessed the drama said: “I was waiting for the 9am bus and saw two police cars coming from the direction of School Terrace.

"As I looked, I saw another police Land Rover coming out and I could tell they were firearms officers and a police van that was parked near the entrance to School Terrace also moved off.

"We’ve recently had two violent attacks on properties in Conisbrough town centre where the police are not investigating.

"The community deserves so much better than this.

"Incidents like this make the community nervous so when violence goes unchecked it aggravates an already sensitive issue.”

Anyone with information about gun crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency, or alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously.