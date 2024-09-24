Armed police and sniffer dogs rush to Doncaster street as part of three force operation - four arrested
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police investigating a burglary at a rural property in the Selby area have arrested four men.
The burglary, in which a gun cabinet and firearms were stolen, was reported on 21 September.
A number of warrants have been carried out by North Yorkshire Police, assisted by South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police.
The men, three from the Doncaster area aged 35, 53, and 58, and one aged 49, from Goole, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Three remain in custody at this time, and one has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
The matter is being handled by North Yorkshire Police and the crime reference is 12240172692.