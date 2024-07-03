Armed police and road cordon on Doncaster estate which has seen five incidents including a shooting in a week
Reports have come in of yet another incident on the Clay Lane estate in Doncaster tonight, which has been the scene of four incidents in six days.
Armed police swooped on the Chalmers Drive at around 5.30pm this evening and the road was cordoned off.
We have approached police and will bring you more information when we get it.