Armed officers, dog unit and police helicopter scrambled to scene of serious Doncaster incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Free Press has received reports of armed officers, the dog unit and police helicopter at the scene of a serious Doncaster incident late last night.

An eye witness said that the emergency service was scrambled to the areas around Warrenne Close and the Broadway Hotel in Dunscroft at around 11.30pm with a police presence still in place at around 5am this morning.