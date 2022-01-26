Cier, who is also known as Cier Mark, is 16 and was last seen at Leeds Train Station on January 22.

She is described as 5ft 7ins with long hair which is dark brown and blonde..

Cier Sidebotham

She was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black Vapourmax trainers, grey leggings and a grey t-shirt.

She is believed to have links to Doncasterd.

Anyone with information contact police in Leeds on 101 quoting 1451.