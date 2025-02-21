Police are appealing for a witness of a reported incident of lewd behaviour to come forward and assist with an investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 9 August 2024, between 5pm and 6pm, two 16-year-old girls were allegedly approached by a man on Carr House Road in Doncaster.

The man reportedly made multiple sexual remarks to them before the girls walked away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Appeal to find witness following report of lewd behaviour towards two teenage girls in Doncaster.

It is reported a second unknown man approached the girls and walked them home. The man was wearing all black and had headphones on.

Officers are keen to speak to this man. Was it you? Do you know who it was?

Please get in touch online via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 748 of 9 August 2024.