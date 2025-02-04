Appeal to find owners of jewellery and tools recovered from stolen car in Doncaster

An appeal has been launched to find the owners of jewellery and tools recovered from a car stolen in Doncaster.

On Monday 9 December 2024, police were called to reports of a burglary in the Carcroft area of Doncaster. It is reported that a white Nissan Qashqai was stolen from the property.

It is believed that this vehicle was then later used in a series of other burglaries across South, North and West Yorkshire. The vehicle was later recovered and a number of items were located from inside the vehicle, which are believed to be stolen

Officers are now appealing to find the owners of the items, which include power tools and pieces of jewellery.

Do you recognise any of the items, or know who the owners are?

Please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting investigation number 14/218052/24 when you get in touch. Alternatively you can get in touch online through the website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/