Appeal to find owners of jewellery and tools recovered from stolen car in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Feb 2025, 16:28 BST
An appeal has been launched to find the owners of jewellery and tools recovered from a car stolen in Doncaster.

On Monday 9 December 2024, police were called to reports of a burglary in the Carcroft area of Doncaster. It is reported that a white Nissan Qashqai was stolen from the property.

Most Popular

It is believed that this vehicle was then later used in a series of other burglaries across South, North and West Yorkshire. The vehicle was later recovered and a number of items were located from inside the vehicle, which are believed to be stolen

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing to find the owners of the items, which include power tools and pieces of jewellery.

The items were recovered from a car in Doncaster.placeholder image
The items were recovered from a car in Doncaster.

Do you recognise any of the items, or know who the owners are?

Please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting investigation number 14/218052/24 when you get in touch. Alternatively you can get in touch online through the website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice