Appeal to find Doncaster man Kyle Campbell wanted after being charged with assault and possession of a controlled drug.

Police have put out an appeal to find wanted Doncaster man Kyle Campbell.

Campbell, aged 25, is wanted for breaching a court order and for failing to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court after being charged with assault and a separate offence of possession of a controlled drug.

Campbell, who has links to the Balby area, is described as a white man of a medium build, with short brown hair and around 6ft 3ins tall.

Campbell knows he is wanted by police and is actively evading officers.

If you see Campbell, please call immediately on 999. If you have any other information that could help find him, please call 101 or get in touch online via the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a.../.

When you get in touch, please quote investigation number 14/11631/24.