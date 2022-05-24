Appeal over missing Leeds teenager with Doncaster link

Cier Sidebotham, aged 17, was reported missing from the Morley area yesterday.She is believed to be with a male and there are concerns for her welfare.

A recent sighting of her was reported in the Scawsby area of Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing: Cier Sidebotham

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, and has brown hair with grey at the ends.

She was last seen wearing a green ‘Gym King’ jumper, white vest top, black bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 664 of May 23.