Appeal over missing Leeds teenager with Doncaster link

Police in West Yorkshire are appealing for information to help trace a missing teenager who has links to Leeds and Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 5:29 pm

Cier Sidebotham, aged 17, was reported missing from the Morley area yesterday.She is believed to be with a male and there are concerns for her welfare.

A recent sighting of her was reported in the Scawsby area of Doncaster.

Missing: Cier Sidebotham

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, and has brown hair with grey at the ends.

She was last seen wearing a green ‘Gym King’ jumper, white vest top, black bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 664 of May 23.

