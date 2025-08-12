Appeal launched as yobs steal lights used to help elderly man with dementia

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Aug 2025, 12:18 BST
An appeal has been launched to help replace garden lights stolen from outside the Doncaster home of an elderly couple and used to help one of the pair with dementia.

Raiders struck at a bungalow in The Homestead, off Arksey Lane in Bentley, taking ornamental illuminations displayed outside the couple’s property.

A nearby resident said: “I was walking past and there was a sign saying ‘you evil people that stole our garden lights, you should be ashamed of yourselves.’ ,

"On talking to the lady who was sat outside in the dark, she said someone had stolen all their lights.

Thieves stole the lights from a home in The Homestead off Arksey Lane.

"She told me her husband has dementia and the lights helped him as he would keep busy.

“She says she spent loads to get her garden nice and told me she’s lived in Bentley 87 years.

"Hopefully we can get the lights back or help get some new ones.”

Anyone who can help should email [email protected] and we will pass on messages.

