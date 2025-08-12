Appeal launched as yobs steal lights used to help elderly man with dementia

An appeal has been launched to help replace garden lights stolen from outside the Doncaster home of an elderly couple and used to help one of the pair with dementia.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raiders struck at a bungalow in The Homestead, off Arksey Lane in Bentley, taking ornamental illuminations displayed outside the couple’s property.

A nearby resident said: “I was walking past and there was a sign saying ‘you evil people that stole our garden lights, you should be ashamed of yourselves.’ ,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On talking to the lady who was sat outside in the dark, she said someone had stolen all their lights.

Thieves stole the lights from a home in The Homestead off Arksey Lane.

"She told me her husband has dementia and the lights helped him as he would keep busy.

“She says she spent loads to get her garden nice and told me she’s lived in Bentley 87 years.

"Hopefully we can get the lights back or help get some new ones.”

Anyone who can help should email [email protected] and we will pass on messages.