Appeal is launched after overnight break in at Doncaster vets' surgery

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Jul 2024, 12:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bosses at a Doncaster vet surgery are appealing for help from the public to identify a raider following an overnight break-in.

Doncaster Pet Clinic, which is based in Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, has shared images and asked people to help track down the man.

A spokesperson said: “Guys, we have been burgled in the night. Someone will know him. Got a lot of local people out looking for someone selling laptops so we should get him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Photos show a broken window at the surgery near to the junction with Clovelly Road as well as rooms being ransacked and IT equipment scattered across the surgery floor.

Bosses at a Doncaster vet are appealing for help after an overnight break in. (Photos: Doncaster Pet Clinic).Bosses at a Doncaster vet are appealing for help after an overnight break in. (Photos: Doncaster Pet Clinic).
Bosses at a Doncaster vet are appealing for help after an overnight break in. (Photos: Doncaster Pet Clinic).

Bosses also shared a photo of the suspected raider and have asked members of the public to get in touch if they have any information about the break in.

Anyone with information can contact the surgery on 01302 712999 or [email protected]

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details about the incident which happened at around 4.50am.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice