Appeal is launched after overnight break in at Doncaster vets' surgery

Bosses at a Doncaster vet surgery are appealing for help from the public to identify a raider following an overnight break-in.

Doncaster Pet Clinic, which is based in Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, has shared images and asked people to help track down the man.

A spokesperson said: “Guys, we have been burgled in the night. Someone will know him. Got a lot of local people out looking for someone selling laptops so we should get him.”

Photos show a broken window at the surgery near to the junction with Clovelly Road as well as rooms being ransacked and IT equipment scattered across the surgery floor.

Bosses at a Doncaster vet are appealing for help after an overnight break in. (Photos: Doncaster Pet Clinic).

Bosses also shared a photo of the suspected raider and have asked members of the public to get in touch if they have any information about the break in.

Anyone with information can contact the surgery on 01302 712999 or [email protected]

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details about the incident which happened at around 4.50am.