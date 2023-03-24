Appeal for witnesses after train assault and criminal damage caused on South Yorkshire journey
Officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault and criminal damage on a train between Barnsley and Wombwell stations.
The incident happened on Thursday 16 February at around 7.30pm.
Following a dispute over a ticket, the suspect, who boarded the train as part of a larger group at Barnsley, threatened the train guard and grabbed his body worn camera and threw it out of the train window onto the tracks.Anyone with information should call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 – with reference 705 of 16/02/2023.