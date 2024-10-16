Appeal for witnesses after burglars stole a large quantity of cigarettes in early morning Doncaster store raid
It is reported that around 3.55am last Saturday (12 October), a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen during a break-in at the Gattison Lane supermarket.
An investigation has been launched and officers have since arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and production of a Class B drug.
He has since been released under investigation on police bail.
Enquiries remain ongoing into this reported burglary and police are now urging anyone with relevant footage to please get in touch if they haven't already done so.
Dashcam footage, CCTV footage and doorbell footage should all be submitted direct to the investigative team via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-information-following-burglary-in-rossington
If you have any other information that can assist officers with their enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident number 166 of 12 October 2024.
If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.