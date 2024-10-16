Appeal for witnesses after burglars stole a large quantity of cigarettes in early morning Doncaster store raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information, witnesses and footage after a reported burglary at a Co-op store in Rossington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that around 3.55am last Saturday (12 October), a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen during a break-in at the Gattison Lane supermarket.

An investigation has been launched and officers have since arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and production of a Class B drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since been released under investigation on police bail.

The Co-op on Gattison Lane.

Enquiries remain ongoing into this reported burglary and police are now urging anyone with relevant footage to please get in touch if they haven't already done so.

Dashcam footage, CCTV footage and doorbell footage should all be submitted direct to the investigative team via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-information-following-burglary-in-rossington

If you have any other information that can assist officers with their enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident number 166 of 12 October 2024.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.