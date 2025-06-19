Appeal for victims to come forward after man seen filming women and young girls at Doncaster Railway Station.

British Transport Police are investigating two incidents where a man was seen filming women and young girls at Doncaster Railway Station and are appealing for the victims and witnesses to come forward.

At around 1.45pm on Monday 16 June railway staff alerted police to a man following and filming a group of three young women on platforms one and three, despite them asking to be left alone. The group then boarded a train and left.

A short time later a member of the public told a woman with two young girls that a man appeared to be filming them. The woman confronted the man before they too left the station.

Officers arrested a 53-year-old man at the station on suspicion of a Section 4B Public Order Offence (causing intentional harassment, alarm and distress on account of sex). He was later released on bail.

If you were at the station between 1.45pm and 2.45pm on Monday 16 June and witnessed these incidents, or if you believe you’re one of the women involved, please contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 343 of 16 June 2025.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.