Appeal for information following collision between a cyclist, who received serious injuries, and a car in Doncaster

It was reported that a collision had occurred between a cyclist and a car on the A19 near Owston in Doncaster around 12pm.

The car involved, believed to be a black Ford, initially stopped but then left the scene without leaving any details. It is believed the car will have sustained damage to the windscreen and front end.

The cyclist was taken to hospital, with serious injuries. He has since been released.

A19 at Owston