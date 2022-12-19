Appeal for information following collision between a cyclist, who received serious injuries, and a car in Doncaster
Officers from the road policing team are appealing for witnesses to a collision that happened on Saturday, 3 December in Doncaster.
It was reported that a collision had occurred between a cyclist and a car on the A19 near Owston in Doncaster around 12pm.
The car involved, believed to be a black Ford, initially stopped but then left the scene without leaving any details. It is believed the car will have sustained damage to the windscreen and front end.
The cyclist was taken to hospital, with serious injuries. He has since been released.
Officers are asking for anybody that may have witnessed the incident to get in touch. Or if you are the driver of the car or know who it could be please contact police to help with the investigation.Phone 101, quoting incident number 396 of 3 December or access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/Alternatively call Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.