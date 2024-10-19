Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following a reported burglary at a property in the Norton area of Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 2am on Wednesday 9 October, it is reported that cash, jewellery and two medals were stolen from a property in Campsall Balk.

An investigation has since been launched and officers are now releasing images of some of the jewellery stolen during the reported burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also appealing for anyone with information about this theft to come forward.

Appeal for information after jewellery, medals and cash stolen in Doncaster burglary.

You can pass information via the website or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/180852/24 when you get in touch.

You can report information through the website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.