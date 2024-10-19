Appeal for information after jewellery, medals and cash stolen in Doncaster burglary
Around 2am on Wednesday 9 October, it is reported that cash, jewellery and two medals were stolen from a property in Campsall Balk.
An investigation has since been launched and officers are now releasing images of some of the jewellery stolen during the reported burglary.
They are also appealing for anyone with information about this theft to come forward.
You can pass information via the website or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/180852/24 when you get in touch.
You can report information through the website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.