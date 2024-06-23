Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on Broomhouse Lane, in Edlington.

Yesterday (Saturday 22 June) officer were called at 1.39pm to reports of a collision involving a blue Suzuki GSXR bike and a black Kia Sportage, at the junction of Broomhouse Lane and Bernard Road.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage following collision between a car and motorbike in Doncaster.

You can pass information to police via ther online live chat, online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 434 of 22 June 2024 when you get in touch.