Appeal for dashcam footage following collision between a car and motorbike when man suffered life threatening injuries in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yesterday (Saturday 22 June) officer were called at 1.39pm to reports of a collision involving a blue Suzuki GSXR bike and a black Kia Sportage, at the junction of Broomhouse Lane and Bernard Road.
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
You can pass information to police via ther online live chat, online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 434 of 22 June 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org