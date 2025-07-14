Appeal for cyclist to come forward following fatal collision in which a 55-year-old pedestrian died in Doncaster

Could this be you? Were you cycling in Cantley on 21 June?

Police officers from the Serious Collisions Unit investigating a fatal collision on Bawtry Road in Cantley are appealing for a cyclist they believe will have information about the collision to come forward and assist with their inquiry.

At 11.30pm on Saturday 21 June, roads policing officers responded to a collision involving a white Vauxhall Astra GTC and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and death by dangerous driving.

As the investigation progresses, officers would like the cyclist shown in CCTV images at the time to come forward.

If you believe this could be you, or know who it is, get in touch quoting 1158 of 21 June 2025.

You can report information by calling 101 or filling out a form online https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.