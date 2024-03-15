Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is reported that at 6pm on 4 February 2024, three vehicles parked on Nutwell Lane in the Armthorpe area were sprayed with paint stripper – a red VW caddy, black Mercedes and a white Porsche Cayenne.

Since the incident was reported, a number of enquiries have been carried out, including CCTV trawls, and officers are now keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

He is described as a white man of slim build and believed to be aged between 20 and 30 years old.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Do you recognise him?

A police spokesman said: “While we appreciate the CCTV image may not be very clear, we hope the photograph, description and circumstances will jog the memories of people who may have been in the area at the time.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 14/30198/24 when you get in touch.

You can access the South Yorkshire Police online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

