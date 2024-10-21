APPEAL: CCTV image released following reported assault where a woman suffered injury to her leg in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an assault.

It is reported that on 14 September at 9.50pm at the Yorkshire Grey Pub in Doncaster a fight broke out between a group of people and a woman suffered a leg injury.

Following the incident, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and has since been released with no further action.

Officers are continuing their investigation and are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Police have released this image.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of medium to large build with short black hair and facial hair.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/172123/24 when you get in touch.

You can also get in contact online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org