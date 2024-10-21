APPEAL: CCTV image released following reported assault where a woman suffered injury to her leg in Doncaster
It is reported that on 14 September at 9.50pm at the Yorkshire Grey Pub in Doncaster a fight broke out between a group of people and a woman suffered a leg injury.
Following the incident, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and has since been released with no further action.
Officers are continuing their investigation and are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of medium to large build with short black hair and facial hair.
Do you recognise him?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/172123/24 when you get in touch.
You can also get in contact online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime