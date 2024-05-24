Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a collision.

It is reported that on 10 April at 3.27pm, a white Nissan Juke reversed into a parked grey Range Rover in The Range car park, Arkwright Road, causing significant damage. It is believed that the driver of the Nissan Juke then left the scene before exiting the car park a short time later.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise him?

Police would like to speak to this man.

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or through the website: https://orlo.uk/MMxUg

Please quote incident number 691 of 10 April 2024 when you get in touch.