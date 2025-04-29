Appeal after woman is left with life changing injuries after road traffic collision in Doncaster
At 7.14am on Friday 18 April, officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on The Crescent in Doncaster.
It is reported the collision involved a pedestrian and a white Transit van.
A 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries which are described as life-changing. She remains in hospital.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury, driving with insurance and failing stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.
You can report information online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ or by calling 101 quoting incident number 159 of 18 April 2025.
Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-serious-collision-in-doncaster