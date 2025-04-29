Appeal after woman is left with life changing injuries after road traffic collision in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam footage following a collision in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 7.14am on Friday 18 April, officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on The Crescent in Doncaster.

It is reported the collision involved a pedestrian and a white Transit van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries which are described as life-changing. She remains in hospital.

Emergency vehicles flocked to the scene.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury, driving with insurance and failing stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.

You can report information online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ or by calling 101 quoting incident number 159 of 18 April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-serious-collision-in-doncaster

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.